Seven things Ozarks’ businesses are doing for MDA Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Many businesses around the Ozarks are teaming up with The Muscular Dystrophy Association for MDA Week 2019.

From now until Labor Day, these businesses will be helping raise funds for MDA research.

Bricktown Brewery

Courtesy: Bricktown Brewery

The MOB (Masterminds of Business) will be hosting a lock-in where members will be “arrested.” They will serve an hour and try to raise bail money. Barney Fife, played by comedian Terry Sanders, will be there for security and laughs. This will be happening on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wilson- Logistics

Wilson-Logistics, a local trucking company, will be hosting two events for MDA Week. The first one is a raffle inside the company. The second, the company will find a trucker to bowl one game at Enterprise Park Lanes. The trucker and the company will get pledges for the pins. These events will be Wednesday.

Branson Landing

Courtesy: Turner Construction Company

There will also be a lock-in at the Branson Landing Princess. Store managers from around the landing will be arrested to raise money. This event happens Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Casey’s General Stores

Courtesy: Yelp

On Friday, Casey’s stores from around the area will be participating in a “Round for MDA.” This will be a kick-off to a month-long event for raising money for MDA.

Downtown Springfield Association

On Saturday, 10 businesses in Downtown Springfield will be doing a round-up. The businesses include: 5 Pound Apparel, A Cricket in the House, Merry Moore Boutique, Crystalline Velvet, Suddenlies, Druff’s, Gailey’s, Greek Belly, Springfield Brewing Company, and Best of Luck Beer Hall

Firefighters for MDA

Many fire departments will be participating in Fill the Boot campaigns around the Ozarks and at Echo Hollow at Silver Dollar City on Sunday.

Silver Dollar City

Starting Friday through Monday, the Southern Stone County Fire Department will do Fill the Boot four nights during the Southern Gospel Fest. On Monday, there will be an ice cream social for participating fire departments who did Fill the Boot, that starts at 4:30. At 5:45, firefighters will appear on stage to present an oversized check representing the grand total of Fill the Boot.

