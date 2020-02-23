Sertoma Chili Cook-Off raises thousands for Boys and Girls Club

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It was definitely a party today at the Sertoma Chili Cook-Off.

This was the 39th year for one of Springfield’s premier events that takes place at the Expo Center every year.

As usual, there were lots of chili and beverages to be consumed, along with music by groups like Machine Gun Symphony and The Grasshopper Unit but most importantly, it raises money for the Boys and Girls Club.

Co-chair of the cook-off Travis Fintel says they’ve raised over $2.8 million in their 39-year history, but the winners of the best chili take home a pretty sweet award too.

“All the teams compete for several different types of awards,” Fintel said. “Showmanship, best booth, there’s the best chili, people’s choice. There are also different categories for chili competition whether they’re a restaurant or sponsor. The grand champion, the best chili at the event goes to the World Food Championship in Dallas, Texas.”

Grand Champion honors went to SMC Packaging Group, they’ll be competing in Dallas.

Fintel says the total raised for the Boys and Girls Club was around $125,000.