CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — September is Hunger Action Month, a time when local food pantries encourage action to combat food insecurity ahead of the holiday season.

Hunger Action Month was started by Feeding America 40 years ago, and challenges over 200 food pantries across the nation to reach a goal of 40,000 actions. The campaign focuses heavily on getting involvement up via social media.

Least of These food pantry in Ozark is the only full service food pantry serving nearly 850 christian county families on average each month. Last year, Least of These served over 700,000 lbs of food to Christian County families, and this year that number is on track to reach one million pounds of food served.



“We are so blessed to be in such an amazing community,” said Director of Development Kristy Carter. “All of our donations, all of our funding, comes from individuals, churches, businesses, organizations and grant orders. So we receive no government funding.”

Least of These currently serves about 840 christian county families every month– providing them access to aisles of food to take. With the upcoming holiday season, that number will spike up to about 1,000 families receiving assistance.