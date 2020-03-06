Sentencing date set for mother charged in death of daughter

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. – A Maries County woman has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in June in connection with the death in a fire of her disabled 14-year-old daughter.

Tracy Ellis pleaded guilty Friday (3/6/20) to felony child endangerment after the girl died in a house fire she could not escape because she was trapped in a bed at their home.

Second-degree murder charges were dismissed, according to online court records.

According to a press release sent from the Maries County Sheriff’s Office, officials who arrived at the fire scene on March 17, 2019, were unable to enter the building because a bookcase and dresser were against a window. The release said, “any attempt was fruitless” in trying to rescue the girl, “due to the obstruction created from the furniture, heat, and smoke.”

The bed the 14-year-old was in had a front gate with wooden boards attached to it. The wooden gate was only accessible from the outside of the bed, the release said. This prevented the girl from getting out.

Ellis had gone to work leaving the girl alone in the home, the release said.

She is to be sentenced on June 5 at 9 a.m.

