‘Senseless and horrific’: Celebrities call for gun control, decry political inaction after El Paso shooting

EL PASO (FOX) — Celebrities and media figures reacted en masse on Saturday after the shooting at an El Paso Walmart that left at least 15 people dead.

Many reacted by grieving over the incident and calling on politicians — in particular, Republicans — to act in response to the latest mass shooting in the United States.

Actress Alyssa Milano was especially adamant about calling for gun control, tweeting an attack on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and retweeting criticism of the National Rifle Association (NRA).

THIRD MASS SHOOTING THIS WEEK. BETWEEN 15-20 SHOT IN TODAY’S SHOOTING AND MCCONNELL WON’T BRING #HR8 UP FOR A VOTE.



Tell me again how the @GOP is “pro-life” when they won’t vote for a bill-that already passed the house-which would make the country safer from gun violence. #NoRA — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 3, 2019

“Tell me again how the @GOP is “pro-life” when they won’t vote for a bill-that already passed the house [sic]-which would make the country safer from gun violence,” she said, alongside a hashtag for an anti-NRA group.

Comedian Dean Obeidallah blasted Trump on Twitter after he expressed his support for El Paso.

The only way Trump would call for laws to change because of #ElPasoShooting is if the gunman is Muslim or an immigrant – then he will use this tragedy to further his bigoted political agenda. If shooter is a random white guy, Trump will do NOTHING! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 3, 2019

TV host Piers Morgan labeled the gun-rights organization the “real Enemy of the People” in a tweet after the incident.

The real Enemy of the People: https://t.co/o4njwlhBKe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 3, 2019

I’m tired of spineless politicians sending “thoughts and prayers.” We need real gun control in this country. And we need it now. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 3, 2019

The news out of El Paso is terrible. Text resist to 50409 to demand action from Congress. #ElPasoStrong @resistbot pic.twitter.com/qntFfbH40j — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 3, 2019

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough retweeted Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., calling on the Senate to act. Others like “The View” host Meghan McCain offered their support without calling for Congressional action.