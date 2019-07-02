Senator travels around Arkansas to view areas impacted by flooding

Ar. — Today Senator Tom Cotton is traveling around the state to view areas impacted by historic flooding.

Senator Cotton met with emergency management officials at the FEMA Joint Field Office right off Kellet Road in Little Rock

He started off in Conway around 9:00a.m. to take a peek at the Lollie Levee.

Then he headed down to the Faulkner Co. Disaster Recovery Center in Mayflower to speak with the staff there.

Senator Cotton says he has heard people’s stories who have been affected by this flood and he wants people to know he is actively working for his home state.

Now right before his meeting in Little Rock started, federal coordinating officer Scott Thomas said this was the first time an Arkansas senator has ever physically come back to see the damage following a disaster.

Senator Cotton’s next stop is in Pine Bluff at the Red Cross training room.