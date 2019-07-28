Senator Roy Blunt talks about Missouri’s economy at the fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Making sure Missouri’s economy is thriving is what Senator Roy Blunt is focused on.

Senator Blunt shared his thoughts on the president’s proposed “United States, Mexico, Canada agreement” today at the Ozark Empire Fair.”Missouri would be this fifth most impacted state if the NAFTA agreement just went away. And I think the President’s newly negotiated agreement improves NAFTA some. But more importantly it updates it and allows us to continue to move forward.”

Earlier this month, Senator Blunt urged fellow lawmakers to approve the deal.

He told us he’s confident it will pass the Senate.

He says he believes it will pass the House if speaker Nancy Pelosi will bring it to a vote.