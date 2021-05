In this March 8, 2021, photo, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., holds a news conference at Springfield-Branson National Airport as he announces he will not seek a third term in the U.S. Senate in 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Senate Republicans blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Friday, May 28.

The Senate vote was 54-35 — short of the 60 votes needed to take up a House-passed bill that would have formed a 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties.

Six Republicans voted with Democrats to move forward. Eleven senators missed the vote entirely.

Senator Roy Blunt spoke with KOLR10 about his position on the bill.