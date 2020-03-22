Senator Rand Paul tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on his Facebook page.

The post says he his feeling fine and is in quarantine.

“He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person,” the post states.

Paul expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends.

Paul’s office in D.C. started working from home ten days ago, so no staff has had contact with Rand Paul.