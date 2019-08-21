Senator Josh Hawley visits the Ozarks and plans for the rest of the state

Mo. — While the US Senate is not in session, Senator Josh Hawley decided to spend some off time back in the Ozarks.

Just in one day, Hawley hopped from town to town in the Ozarks.

He stopped in Collins to speak with a family running a local grocery store for 60 years.

He also stopped in Smith’s Restaurant in Saint Clair County he spoke with the owners.

In Douglas County, Hawley spoke with a local cattle farmer battling cancer, they discussed the struggles of getting treatment with limited healthcare options.

And in Ava, he met with the owner of True Brew, a business that takes proceeds to help the needy in the community.

His last stop was Gainesville where he spoke to business owners and a pastor who’s working to support young people in the community and break the cycles of poverty and addiction.

Hawley said in a tweet that he will be traveling the whole state this week to meet more of the people he represents.