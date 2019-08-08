Senator Josh Hawley proposes law limiting daily social media time

WASHINGTON D.C. — Senator Josh Hawley has proposed a law that might help you limit your Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram time to 30 minutes a day.

Hawley has introduced the social media addiction reduction technology, or Smart, Act, that would ban “addictive” social media features.

The “Smart” Act would ban “addictive” features on social media platforms, like autoplay and infinite scrolling. It would also limit users time on social media to 30 minutes per day.

Jeffrey Westling, with the R Street Institute, says users that want more time would have to opt-out of the limits every month.

“He is trying to come in and tell social media companies you need to institute all these technical checks on how users can actually use the platform.” Westling said.

Senator Hawley defended his bill at the Young America’s Foundation. He says the big technology companies profit off of users addiction to their platforms and need to be held accountable.

“If a product was free, you’re the one being sold. They are taking your data. They are taking your information, without your consent or knowledge.” Hawley said.

Steve Delbianco with “Net Choice” says it’s not the government’s job to change that.

“I think there is plenty of evidence that people know how to manage their online time in a way, without inviting the government into micromanaging everything they do on the internet.” Said Delbianco.

So far, Hawley’s bill lacks support from any other senators.