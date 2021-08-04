Senator Josh Hawley comments on Billy Long’s 2022 senate run announcement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – U.S. Representative Billy Long announced Tuesday that he is running for Missouri’s open Senate seat in 2022.

Senator Roy Blunt announced that he is not seeking re-election in 2022.

Long said in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News that he will be running with former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway on his team.

Conway will be joining Long at a rally in Springfield next week.

Long went into politics in 2010 after winning the race for Missouri’s 7th congressional seat.

Senator Josh Hawley commented on Long’s announcement in an interview on Wednesday.

“I think that the seat’s really important. This is a vitally important seat, the people of Missouri deserve excellent representation in the U.S. Senate, and this is a seat that’s vital for Republicans. I believe we’re gonna take back the Senate in 2022, but we’ve gotta win in Missouri to do it, so I’m doing my whole work on the candidates, those who I don’t know very well, try to get to know them and I’ll try to do my part to make sure that we get the best possible candidate,” says Senator Hawley.