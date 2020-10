WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 05: Sen. Josh Hawley, (R-MO), speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on “Oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation” on Capitol Hill on August 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Crossfire Hurricane was an FBI counterintelligence investigation relating to contacts between Russian officials and associates of Donald Trump. (Photo by Carolyn Kaster-Pool/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri Senator Josh Hawley was tested for COVID-19 today and is currently waiting for his results.

Hawley’s office says he shows no symptoms and his personal physician did not recommend additional testing or quarantining.

This testing comes after numerous public officials have tested positive for COVID-19.