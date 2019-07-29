Breaking News
Senator Blunt continues to push for more access to broadband internet in rural areas

SPRINGFIELD – More than 30 percent of Missourians in rural areas don’t have access to broadband services, according to Missouri Senator Roy Blunt.

Senator Blunt made a stop at the Ozark Empire Fair on Saturday. He said broadband is essential for the future of agriculture in Missouri.

“We’re going to have to raise twice as much food on probably the same amount of land,” Sen. Roy Blunt, (R) Missouri said. “But also, whether your kid lives six miles from school or two miles from school, has the same advantages doing their homework as the kid that lives two blocks from school. I think access today to broadband is as important as access to the telephone was 75 years ago.”

Senator Blunt said lawmakers are making efforts to increase broadband access in rural areas, and they’ve made strides in Missouri, but there’s still a long way to go.

