Senate fails to pass vote on “Green New Deal” resolution

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS News) – The Senate failed to pass a procedural vote on the “Green New Deal,“ a sweeping proposal to combat climate change. The non-binding joint resolution did to get the 60 votes necessary to advance in the Senate, as most Democrats voted “present.“ Four Democrats voted against advancing the resolution.

Democrats did not vote for the measure in an attempt to thwart Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to use the vote against them in the upcoming 2020 elections. McConnell has referred to the Green New Deal as a “huge, self-inflicted, national wound the Democrats are agitating for“ and is using the issue to portray Democrats as socialists.

However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said McConnell’s “stunt“ bringing forward the vote on the Green New Deal had backfired.

“All he’s accomplished is that it’s becoming clearer and clearer to the American people that the Republican Party is way behind the times on clean energy and that Democrats are the party willing to take action,“ Schumer told reporters on Tuesday. He called on McConnell to allow a vote on the creation of a Senate Select Committee on Climate Change.

“Climate Change is serious and it’s worthy of bipartisan investigation and action. Why not create this committee? Why not do something real?“ Schumer said.

