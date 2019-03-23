Sen. Josh Hawley Tours Flood Damage in Missouri

HOLT CO., — Sen. Josh Hawley toured flood damage in Holt County today.

Heavy rain and snow have ruined family farms and homes and killed livestock. You could see the devastation throughout the Midwest.

Hawley says his focus now is looking ahead and recovering.

“The first thing we’ve got to do is we’ve got to get some relief to these communities,” Hawley said. “The governor has declared a state of emergency, which is outstanding. That’s the trigger to begin to get relief from the federal government. So I’ll be making sure — helping every way I can to make sure that the state’s request for emergency funding gets to the president and then gets approved.”

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says severe flooding throughout the Midwest could continue through May. The agency predicts about 200 million people are at risk for flooding this Spring.