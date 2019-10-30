Sen. Hawley asks DEA and the White House for help with opioid crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Senator Josh Hawley is asking for more resources to investigate the recent overdose crisis here in the Ozarks. A crisis that authorities suspect is related to fentanyl.

Today, Sen. Hawley sent a letter to the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In the letter, he asks the DEA to send personnel and resources from its heroin-fentanyl enforcement teams to investigate the recent overdose spike with 40 overdoses and four deaths.

“We’re just a wash of drugs. And they’re not from Missouri. I mean fentanyl is from china. And that’s what’s probably causing the huge overdose spike in Springfield right now. The meth that’s all over our state, that’s from Mexico. And all of it, fentanyl, meth, moves across our the southern border with cartel involvement and drug trafficking rings. We have got to get a handle on that. Our local law enforcement are just overwhelmed. I mean they’re doing a terrific job, but they need help,” says Hawley.

Hawley also requested the office of national drug-control policy give more focus in Missouri and surrounding states.