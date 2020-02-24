Sen. Amy Klobuchar campaigns in Little Rock

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at her election night party, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — Arkansas has one of the smallest delegate numbers up for grabs in the presidential primary race.

With that being the case it’s commonly a “fly-over” state.

But one candidate made a full stop this afternoon in Little Rock.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar made a three-state blitz heading into the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday.

She talked on a broad range of topics from some of her ideas on education.

The senator wants to offer what she has deemed as “high priority jobs” to receive free tuition for one and two-year degrees — jobs such as nursing assistants and electricians.

She also spoke about rural broadband accessibility.

“You can literally use high-speed internet in Iceland, they have volcanoes there but you can’t get it in some parts of Arkansas,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar emphasized that it is still early in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Currently, she’s behind in delegates, trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders.