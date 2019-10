STRAFFORD, Mo. – A semi-truck spilled diesel fuel Tuesday night, at the TA Truck Service gas station off of Highway 125 and I-44.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 6:45 p.m.

Crews say the truck got too close to a trailer while turning, and punctured the semi’s gas tank, spilling it on the ground.

The mess was quickly cleaned up. No one was injured, and the public was not in any danger.