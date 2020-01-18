Semi rollover south of Jackpine Road; Loaded 43,000 lbs chili powder

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSN) – Just after 8:00 PM a semi-tractor trailer traveling north on CR 170 towards Jackpine Road rolled off the roadway with 43,000 lbs of chili powder on board.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers on the scene Friday evening tell us that there were no injuries to the driver of the semi. Indications are the truck began to leave the roadway at the intersection of Jayhawk Road and CR 170, which is just to the south of Jackpine Road.

This is that same area leading to the Carthage Underground that is notoriously dangerous for truckers looking for an alternate route or cut-off from the traditional highway. Truckers could normally take a safer truck route to the north Civil War Road entrance or the south Garrison Ave entrance.

“You guys have to be extra careful with those lines up there.”

— M&M Wrecker, Shawn Meister, Re: Truck was laying under high voltage lines and it was pouring rain the entire time, all-the-while they were in muddy conditions.

This semi is hauling 43,000 lbs of chili powder. M&M Wrecker of Carthage is hoping to set the truck and trailer upright without breaking the box of the truck open.

It was learned after the truck was set upright that the box was cracked at the top of the trailer so Saturday the Jasper County Health Department will inspect the trailer and contents. That is normal protocol when it comes to a food product involved in a crash as such.