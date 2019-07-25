Seeking unpaid property tax, Greene County to auction off more than 100 Gatley properties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — The 4 years of debt includes penalty costs and interest.

If those taxes aren’t paid in a few weeks, the homes will be auctioned off on August 26.

The same thing has already happened to hundreds of other homes, when banks began foreclosing on Gatley’s properties last March.

Many families have since lost their homes.

The property tax debt is dwarfed by the 19 million dollars owed to 13 banks and $80,000 to Springfield for code violations.

Gatley unsuccessfully filled for bankruptcy earlier this year and is still recovering from a gunshot wound in January.

He was also unavailable for comment today.

At his peak, Gatley owned 500 rental homes but many of his tenants complained about living conditions.

To read the original story by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.