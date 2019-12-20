See which medical marijuana testing sites have been certified by Missouri

Breaking News
by: Alisa Nelson

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– Ten Missouri companies have been awarded state licenses to test medical marijuana products. The companies are in southwest Missouri’s Springfield and Galena, Herculaneum in southeast Missouri, St. Louis and nearby Moscow Mills, Platte City, northern Missouri’s Fayette and Chillicothe in northwest Missouri.

The top 10 of the 17 applicants who scored the highest in a blind process were certified.

The sites will test the patient products for dangerous bacteria and verify levels of THC, the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects.

Last year, Missouri voters approved the sale of medical marijuana and sales are expected to begin next spring.

To see the names of the companies and their locations, click here.

