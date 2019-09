SPRINGFIELD -- Troops at Fort Leonard Wood are using new technology to help them train. Back in 2018, former defense secretary, James Mattis, established a task force to improve basic solider skills before they ever go into combat.

If you have a family member that has gone through basic training in the last few years, they probably have trained on the 'EST'. It's a virtual trainer to help soldiers learn how to shoot. But the new task force thought it could be improved. So they came up with a new platform called the squad Advanced Marksmanship Trainer, or SAM-T.