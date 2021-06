SEDALIA, Mo. — The Sedalia Police Department is searching for an escaped Department of Correction inmate, according to a Facebook post by the Police Department.

Jason Laird, 44, from Gainsville, Mo., escaped while on DOC work release at the fairgrounds around 4 p.m. on June 22, 2021.

He was being housed at the Tipton Correctional Facility.

If you have any information contact 911 and the Sedalia Police Department asks that you do not approach Laird.