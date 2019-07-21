Security scare shuts down Universal Studios parking garage: ‘It’s madness everywhere’

ORLANDO, Fl. (FOX) — Reports of a man with a gun temporarily caused a major theme park to evacuate their parking garages.

Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., reportedly shut down the affected areas after someone claimed to see an armed man on the premises. Guests who were at the park took to social media, claiming that they were stuck in the park while authorities attempted to investigate the situation.

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday night, 7 News Miami reports.

A traveler on Interstate 4 called the police and claimed to have seen a man with a rifle in the parking structure, Fox 35 reports. Authorities worked with Universal security staff to evacuate both parking garages. Security staff and police staff reportedly did not find anything dangerous, and both garages were eventually reopened.

Me and my sister are trapped at Universal Studios! No one has any information pic.twitter.com/iWFDL7JrHl — Joanelis Torres (@NellyTor01) July 21, 2019

Police officers reportedly stayed behind to help direct traffic, Fox 35 reports.

Meanwhile, guests in the park took to social media to complain, with several using the term “lockdown.” At the time, there were several theories as to what sparked the situation, with some people claiming that a woman was suicidal and others apparently believing that a bomb threat had been called in.

Been stuck up here for an hour. Least you can still get Cinnabon 😉 pic.twitter.com/R0efGHF2QC — Sarah Rogers (@SarahRo54643767) July 21, 2019

Several people posted images and videos of massive crowds of people stuck waiting for the garages to reopen. Many people noted the confusion, with one user tweeting, “Have no idea what’s happening. It’s madness everywhere.”

Another user tweeted, “(My sister and I) are trapped at Universal Studios! No one has any information.”

One social media user attempted to look on the bright side, noting that while she had “been stuck here for an hour,” at least she could “still get Cinnabon.”

Universal Studios did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.