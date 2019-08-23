Secretary Jay Ashcroft sued by abortion rights advocates

Mo. — After an attempt to put a new Missouri abortion law to a public vote failed, abortion rights advocates are now suing Secretary Of State Jay Ashcroft.

The suit was filed by “No Bans On Choice” and Missouri’s American Civil Liberties Union.

They claim Secretary Ashcroft’s actions denied their right to a referendum after they ran out of time to collect signatures to block the rule from taking effect.

The groups say Ashcroft dragged his feet causing the time crunch.

They also say Missouri’s laws make it harder to seek referendum which is guaranteed through the state constitution.

Ashcroft’s office hasn’t commented.

This is the third lawsuit regarding abortion in Missouri.

The other lawsuit was filed by Planned Parenthood and the ACLU against the state regarding the new abortion law itself.

And the other lawsuit is between the state and Planned Parenthood over a St. Louis clinic’s ability to perform abortions.