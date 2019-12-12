Second Tequila KC shooting suspect captured according to sources

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (WDAF) – The man police say is responsible in part for the mass shooting at Tequila KC on October 6 has been captured, sources told FOX4 Kansas City on Thursday.

Hugo Villanueva-Morales is under arrest. For safety reasons, FOX4 is not releasing where he was arrested.

Villanueva-Morales is one of two men charged in the shooting, which killed four people and injured five more. The other, Javier Alatorre, was arrested right after the shooting 26th and Quincy in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police have been actively searching for Villanueva-Morales since the shooting. Large-scale raids on two KCK homes turned up empty on Oct. 8, according to FOX4.

Investigations revealed that an earlier dispute occurred inside the bar which later led to the shooting. The suspects were armed with handguns and fled the scene, according to police.