Second graders partake in mock trial of Goldilocks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. — A young girl stands trial for trespassing, breaking and entering and destruction of personal property.

Second graders from a Fayetteville elementary school took part in a mock trial at the University of Arkansas.

The State of Arkansas versus Goldilocks.

That’s right, the ole’ fairy tale of the girl who ate the three bear’s porridge.

“It might be the first time they’re on a college campus,” said Jill Lens, associate professor of law. “It probably is the first time they’re in a law school… What is the law? What is a lawyer? It gives them a chance to at least start thinking about it.”

The jury was deadlocked, by the way, and Goldilocks walked.