Second-grader shows off mom’s Malibu rum in virtual show-and-tell

(FOX) — Show-and-tell has never been such a party.

Earlier this week, Illinois mother Meghan Maza Oeser posted a picture of her second-grade daughter Penny showing off a bottle of rum to her class for a virtual show-and-tell.

The photo shows Penny wearing a set of pink headphones and holding up a white bottle of Malibu rum in front of a laptop on the table in front of her.

“It’s moments like these that I wish I didn’t go all ‘balls out’ on having children,” Oeser captioned the photo on Facebook. “Here’s Penny… Showing her class ‘something that smells good.’”

Oeser also hashtagged the post with “#InJesusNameAmen #BlessIt #PleaseTakeThemBackNow #HideYoWife #HideYoKids #HideYoMalibu.”

Since Oeser posted the photo, it has gone viral. As of Saturday afternoon, the photo had more than 73,000 comments, more than 217,000 shares and more than 94,000 reactions.

Most of the commenters noted how their own children, or possible future children, would do something similar.

One person even commented that Penny wasn’t wrong about how good the Caribbean rum with coconut liqueur smells.

Oeser already has gone viral on Facebook this year, the New York Post reported. In April, the mother of six made a hilarious post about her children’s first day of virtual learning and how she accidentally flashed her daughter’s class.

That post also had tens of thousands of shares, comments and reactions.