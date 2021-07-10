Second-dose vaccine clinic hosted in Willard July 27th

FILE – In this an. 24, 2021, file photo, people stand near a sign as they wait in line to receive the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Scientists say it’s still too early to predict the future of the coronavirus, but many doubt it will ever go away entirely. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

WILLARD, Mo. – Second-dose vaccines will be available at the Williard Rec Center July 27th from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

The Springfield- Greene County Health Department is offering free second-dose vaccinations to encourage families to get vaccinated before the start of the school year.

“Vaccinating our children is the best way to protect them from COVID-19 as we head into the new school year,” said Public Health Information Administrator Aaron Schekorra. “In order to ensure students are fully vaccinated on the first day of school, the first dose must be administered as soon as possible.”

Walk-in appointments are available, but, to save time, people can register in advance at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator.

For help registering, call the Springfield-Greene County Health Department COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.