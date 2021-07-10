Second-dose vaccine clinic hosted in Willard July 27th

WILLARD, Mo. – Second-dose vaccines will be available at the Williard Rec Center July 27th from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
The Springfield- Greene County Health Department is offering free second-dose vaccinations to encourage families to get vaccinated before the start of the school year.
“Vaccinating our children is the best way to protect them from COVID-19 as we head into the new school year,” said Public Health Information Administrator Aaron Schekorra. “In order to ensure students are fully vaccinated on the first day of school, the first dose must be administered as soon as possible.”
Walk-in appointments are available, but, to save time, people can register in advance at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator.
For help registering, call the Springfield-Greene County Health Department COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.