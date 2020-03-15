Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department confirmed Saturday night (03/14/2020) that a second person in Greene County has tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19.

“Health Department staff are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed,” the Health Department said in a statement Saturday.

“If so, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.”



This is a developing story.