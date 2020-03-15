Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Greene County

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department confirmed Saturday night (03/14/2020) that a second person in Greene County has tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19.

“Health Department staff are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed,” the Health Department said in a statement Saturday.

“If so, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now