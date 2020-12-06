Second arrest made in connection to deaths of Willard couple

News

by: Carissa Codel

Posted: / Updated:

Therin Plumb
Courtesy of Greene County Jail

WILLARD, Mo. — A second arrest has been made related to the shooting deaths of a Willard couple.

According to police, 28-year-old Alexander Chute and 30-year-old Brianna Sproul were shot on their porch on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Willard Police Chief Tom McClain said the two were targeted.

On Dec. 1, 18-year-old Therin Plumb was charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

According to a probable cause statement, Plumb said he was asked to assist with the murder.

Plumb said his relative, 43-year-old Matthew Plumb, asked him to get the murder weapon from another suspect, who has not been charged yet, and place it in his relative’s car to be disposed of.

Matthew was the first arrest in this case.

Although police said they do not believe he pulled the trigger, Matthew was charged with murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, two counts of armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

A probable cause statement states Matthew admitted to throwing the gun and magazine into a creek by Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park.

Therin admitted to being present when Matthew disposed of the weapon.

OzarksFirst cannot identify all individuals connected to the deaths, because they have not been charged at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting The Ozarksfirst

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now