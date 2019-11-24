Searcy Police investigate Saturday shooting, one person dead

SEARCY, Ark.(KARK) – Searcy Police Department officers responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon just before 4:30.

Police say a 911 call came in directly behind the Kroger on East Race Street, near Harding University.

Officers found a man that suffered multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to Unity Health Hospital where he later died. There is no word on a suspect in the case.

The Criminal Investigation Division arrived at the scene and took over the investigation. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Police Department at 501-279-1038. This case is still under investigation.