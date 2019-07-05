Breaking News
Search underway in Missouri for couple accused of harming their children

by: ALISA NELSON

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of an Oklahoma couple who might be hiding out in the St. Louis area. 27-year-old Hakim Mustafa Moore and 29-year-old Robin Alexander are wanted for child abuse and neglect charges after one of their kids died and three are in critical condition. Warrants were issued after they failed to appear in court.

They could be traveling with their fifth child. The baby was born in a hotel room and the child’s condition and whereabouts are unknown.

