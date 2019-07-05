Breaking News
Search still on for Oklahoma couple, authorities now say they could have a baby with them

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Hakim Moore and Robin Alexander are still unaccounted for. Now, police say the two could have an undocumented child, born to them, as they run from authorities.

Hakim and Moore were first reported to be on the run Wednesday.

Manhunt in Missouri for Oklahoma pair after child found dead

It was reported the two had a child, born in a hotel room, but police at that time said the child “had not been found.”

It’s now thought by police that Moore and Alexander have the child as they evade capture.

