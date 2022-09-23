SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is missing, and the Springfield Police Department is asking for any information relating to his whereabouts.

According to an SPD release, Jeffrey A. Telleen is missing. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 220 pounds, has brown and gray hair, and has a goatee, Police believe that he is still in the Springfield area. The release said that Telleen “has expressed an intent to harm himself.”

Telleen may be driving a red 2012 Ford pickup with the license plate 4FF-K67.

Police ask that anyone with any information call 911 or call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477 if they would like to leave an anonymous tip.