Search continues for missing Fort Hood soldier

Fort Hood officials and Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are asking for the public's assistance in locating Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old Soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas.

(CNN Newsource) — Fort Hood officials say a search continues both on and off base for a 24-year-old soldier who went missing in April.

Private First Class Vanessa Guillen was last seen at 1 p.m. April 22, 2020 in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters on Fort Hood.

Her car keys, barracks room key I.D. and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier that day.

Guillen was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

There is a $15,000 award for information leading to her whereabouts.