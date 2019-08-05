Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Schweitzer Brentwood Library hosts craft event for kids

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While time at the library can always be a learning experience for children — sitting down for storytime can be a tough task to manage for parents.

But the Schweitzer Brentwood Library offered a whole new activity to help kids learn and let out their energy.

The Make and Play Event welcomed kids up to fourth grade to come by and try out some hands-on activities.

“There are very few places you can go and just be without having to spend money or anything like that,” Laura Loffler, youth services associate, said. “So kids can come here and hang out for a couple of hours, make crafts and get some books to take home. It helps to make kids feel comfortable at the library.”

The event was free.

You can find more information about their other programs here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

KOLR Podcast

KOLR 10 Podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now