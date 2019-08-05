Schweitzer Brentwood Library hosts craft event for kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While time at the library can always be a learning experience for children — sitting down for storytime can be a tough task to manage for parents.

But the Schweitzer Brentwood Library offered a whole new activity to help kids learn and let out their energy.

The Make and Play Event welcomed kids up to fourth grade to come by and try out some hands-on activities.

“There are very few places you can go and just be without having to spend money or anything like that,” Laura Loffler, youth services associate, said. “So kids can come here and hang out for a couple of hours, make crafts and get some books to take home. It helps to make kids feel comfortable at the library.”

The event was free.

