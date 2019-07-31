School Safety Task Force turns in report to Governor Mike Parson

Mo. — A report from the School Safety Task Force was turned in to Governor Mike Parson.

Last March, the Governor signed an executive order to get recommendations from educators and the public on how to ensure students are safe.

According to the Task Force, the report consists of six public meetings across the state as well as input and recommendations that were received online.

“as a grandfather and as a Governor, I expect the students of our state to receive the best quality education. This includes keeping our schools as safe as possible,” Governor Parson said. “We gave the task force a short timeline because we want schools to have the benefit of this report and strategic plan before the upcoming school year. We appreciate the Task Force’s efforts and look forward to reviewing it’s recommendations over the coming days”

To read the full report from the School Safety Task Force, click here.