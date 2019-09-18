School Safety Task Force releases first report on Missouri Schools

Mo. — A task force that was established in Missouri by Governor Mike Parson back in April presented a final report today on how to best improve safety in schools around the state.

The School Safety Task Force is to identify any gaps, shortfalls, or suggested policy changes in Missouri schools.

According to the report, while Missouri schools are generally safe overall, there was room for improvement in several areas.

There are 10 key areas that the task force feel Missouri schools should improve on.

Effective communication and information sharing

Mental health / behavioral risk

School climate and culture

Emergency operations plans

Physical security / technology / safety assessments / audits

Training and drills

School resource officer / Safety coordinator programs

Access to grants/funding opportunities for school safety

Legal – statutory constraints on school safety

Cybersecurity and risk

“If you don’t have the basic foundation set in place with things like a positive school climate, effective mental health and risk programs, and strong communication, then you can’t have a safe school,” said Paul Fennewald, senior policy advisor to the Center for Education Safety. “This is a living, breathing document that we will continue to update, and we are excited about the long-term outlook of safety in Missouri schools.”

To read the entire report, click here.