School Resource Officers in Van Buren are now featured on trading cards

VAN BUREN, Ar. — Students in Van Buren, Arkansas are getting to know their school resource officers in a unique way.

The SRO’s at Van Buren schools are now featured on trading cards, detailing personal information about each officer.

SRO Corporal Dewayne Richesin explains how the kids can get their hands on the cards.

“I see them doing something positive, I’ll sit there and hand one out, maybe autograph if they want to,” Richesin said. “We work sporting events for the Van Buren School District some kids will come up to you and ask you for those trading cards.”

The SRO’s began handing out the cards a few weeks back.

Richesin says he thinks they’re already making a positive difference.