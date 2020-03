VAN BUREN, Ar. — An officer was working at an elementary school in Van Buren, Arkansas when he heard of an opportunity to escort children in need to the local annual daddy-daughter dance.

Eight-year-old Avey Cox didn’t think she’d be able to go because her father had passed away.

Officer Harvey showed up in his police cruiser and the two had a great time.

Officer Harvey says the experience reminded him to appreciate his own kids and not take their childhood for granted