Dozens of schools have canceled classes or are going virtual on Thursday, February 17 because of winter weather headed to the Ozarks. Rain is expected to turn to freezing rain and then snow as temperatures drop Thursday. More snow is expected north of Highway 54. The Springfield area is not expected to see much snow, but road conditions could deteriorate as the afternoon progresses.

Among the schools closed in the Ozarks are Aurora, Camdenton, Lebanon, Mansfield, Plato, and many more. The full list is on our school closings page.

There are plenty of ways to stay up-to-date on road and weather conditions as winter weather approaches. MoDOT’s traveler information map shows the conditions of major roads in the state of Missouri. IDrive Arkansas is a resource for drivers in the Natural State. We will also have a list of the latest school closings. Another great way to stay in touch is our weather app. It’s available for free in the Apple store. Android users can find the app in the Googe Play store.