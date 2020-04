SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield City Utilities is warning the public of possible scams.

They posted on Facebook saying to use caution if you receive a call or visit from someone claiming to be them.

CU warns some people may claim to be with their organization and may threaten to shut off your utilities. Legitimate CU workers will be in uniform and will have authentic CU identification badges.

City Utilities says if you’re unsure about the claim the person is making to call them at 417-863-9000.