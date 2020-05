SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Utilities is warning customers to be aware of a scam asking for immediate payment or your utility service will be disconnected.

If you receive a call asking for immediate payment City Utilities says to not give them any personal information, hang up and call City Utilities at 417-863-9000.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, service disconnections for non-payment of utility bills are not occurring through at least July 6.