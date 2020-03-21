SBA loans available to Missouri’s struggling small businesses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Small Business Administration is stepping in to aid the state of Missouri.

According to the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the SBA has agreed to provide low-interest disaster loans to the state’s small businesses and private non-profits. Many of these businesses are dealing with the lack of customers, many of whom are staying home and attempting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance for each affected small business or non-profit,” the Department of Economic Development said Saturday, March 21, 2020.

“These loans can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.”

To apply, businesses and small non-profits can visit the SBA website.

Small businesses can expect to pay 3.75% interest, while non-profits can expect an interest rate of 2.75%.

The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is Dec. 21, 2020.