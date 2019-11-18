Say goodbye to social media validation: Instagram tests removing “likes”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The popular photo-sharing app, Instagram, is testing out removing its “like” feature that shows how many likes a photo gets on the app.

The Facebook-owned company says it’s testing out rolling back “likes” for some people in the US to help them focus on sharing photos, rather than how many likes they get.

Shaun Fossett, Mental Health Clinician at Missouri State’s Counseling Center, says this could be a good thing.

“I could see some benefit to it because it would reduce some of that comparison game, which is part of what sparks that anxiety with apps, in particular, apps like Instagram,” Fossett said. “Where that comparison leads to higher anxiety, trying to get as many likes as possible and then our value becomes wrapped up in how many likes we can get. Some people are probably going to have a really hard time not getting that validation.”

Fossett suggests if you think you might be addicted to social media and need that validation, he says you should look for it elsewhere — like family, friends and people you can see in person.