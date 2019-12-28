Saturday morning rollover totals car; Man uninjured

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 1:40 AM Saturday morning METS Ambulance and Carl Junction Fire Protection District were dispatched to a reported rollover crash on North Black Cat Road near the intersection of West Dogwood.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived first while Missouri State Highway Patrol will process the crash scene.

The vehicle, small white passenger car, rolled an unknown amount of times while traveling north. It left the roadway, over corrected and then crossed the center line to the other side of the road and then rolled over.

One male driver/occupant was not injured in the crash. The crash did not involve any other vehicle or animal that we were able to determine while on the scene.

More information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on this crash as it becomes available.