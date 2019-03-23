Saturday, March 23 Forecast

Increasing clouds today with showers arriving late —

A storm system is brewing to our west in the Rockies and it will continue to make its approach today. We’ll keep increasing clouds in the afternoon, mostly cloudy skies remain. Southerly winds will increase too with gusts to 30 mph, sending highs near 60 degrees despite the cloud cover.

Showers arrive late, to the west by 1-2 PM, in Springfield by 4 PM. Showers and thunder push east on the overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Lows stay warm near 50 degrees.

The cold front pushes through on Sunday. We’ll squeeze out one more day in the 60’s ahead of the cold front, despite the showers. This will allow instability, or fuel for storms from warm, moist air, to build into parts of the Ozarks. Couple that with some wind energy, and we’ll find an isolated severe threat.

A MARGINAL RISK for severe weather is posted for the southwest corner of our area dipping into northwest/ central AR. Here, a few ingredients may come together to fuel one or two strong to severe storms. The primary threats would be quarter size hail, 60 mph damaging winds, and lightning.

This severe threat would also be early in the afternoon, by 4 PM the front will push east and showers/ storms should start to end.

We’ll be dry heading into Monday but clouds could linger. Highs will be much cooler as a colder air mass fills into the Ozarks, expect highs in the lower 50’s.

Sunshine returns as high pressure takes over on Tuesday. Temperatures slowly warm up to near seasonal averages in the middle 50’s.

Warmer and breezy on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front, we’ll stay mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60’s one more day. Shower chances return Thursday and Friday.