Saturday, June 15 Overnight Forecast

Unsettled and Wet Pattern Continues —

We started off today with a round of showers and storms. We also had very breezy conditions with gusts up to 65 mph at the Springfield Airport. Overnight tonight, we will keep the chance for showers and storms, mainly after 10 pm. This round of showers and storms could bring some severe weather with them. The primary threats for this round will be gusty winds up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of a quarter. Showers will continue through about sunrise or a little thereafter. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday, depending on how long the showers and storms from the overnight hours stick around will depend on if/when showers and storms redevelop in the afternoon. Redevelopment of storms is possible especially in the afternoon with temperatures topping off in the lower 80’s with overnight lows in the middle 60’s. Severe weather is possible with these storms as well.

Monday to start off your work week, we have yet another chance of showers and storms with temperatures topping off in the lower 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Tuesday, shower and storm chances continue. However, I think we will remain mostly dry during the day with showers increasing through the overnight hours. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80’s and overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Wednesday, storm chances continue with highs in the lower 80’s and lows in the middle 60’s. With all these shower chances, flash flooding is going to be a concern with plenty of moisture in the atmosphere for these storms to squeeze out.

Thursday turns drier with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will also be warmer in the upper 80’s and overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

We stay dry Friday with storm chances returning Saturday.